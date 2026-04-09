PM Modi begins speech at poll rally in Bengal's Asansol by invoking Goddesses Kalyaneshwari, Ghagar Buri Chandi.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:19 IST
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PM Modi begins speech at poll rally in Bengal's Asansol by invoking Goddesses Kalyaneshwari, Ghagar Buri Chandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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