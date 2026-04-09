Country walking on path of progress, while TMC's Nirmam Sarkar pulling Bengal back: Modi at BJP rally in Haldia.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Country walking on path of progress, while TMC's Nirmam Sarkar pulling Bengal back: Modi at BJP rally in Haldia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- BJP
- Haldia
- West Bengal
- Nirmam Sarkar
- Trinamool Congress
- progress
- rally
- election
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