Will make WB self-sufficient in fisheries, sea food sector; BJP allotted record budget for fisherfolk, created dedicated ministry: PM.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Will make WB self-sufficient in fisheries, sea food sector; BJP allotted record budget for fisherfolk, created dedicated ministry: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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