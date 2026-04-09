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Will make WB self-sufficient in fisheries, sea food sector; BJP allotted record budget for fisherfolk, created dedicated ministry: PM.

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:27 IST
Will make WB self-sufficient in fisheries, sea food sector; BJP allotted record budget for fisherfolk, created dedicated ministry: PM.
  • Country:
  • India

Will make WB self-sufficient in fisheries, sea food sector; BJP allotted record budget for fisherfolk, created dedicated ministry: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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