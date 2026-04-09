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EU Budget Deficit Rules in Question Amid Middle East Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has urged the European Union to consider a temporary halt on budget deficit rules if tensions surrounding a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran escalate again. Additionally, Meloni stressed her government's readiness to curb speculative behavior on energy prices, possibly through windfall taxes on energy companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:11 IST
EU Budget Deficit Rules in Question Amid Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • Italy

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning a potential U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has addressed the European Union parliament. On Thursday, she suggested a possible temporary suspension of EU budget deficit rules in the event of renewed hostilities.

Addressing lawmakers, Meloni emphasized the flexibility that such a suspension could offer in volatile global circumstances. She underscored the importance of readiness, both economically and strategically, for the European Union in case of unexpected geopolitical escalations.

Furthermore, Meloni announced that her government is poised to implement measures against potential speculative actions on energy prices, signaling a potential crackdown on energy companies through windfall taxes to stabilize the market.

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