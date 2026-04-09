PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; invokes Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; invokes Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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