Both Asansol, Durgapur have potential to become megacities; BJP-led NDA govt will bring that development: PM Modi at rally in Bengal.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Both Asansol, Durgapur have potential to become megacities; BJP-led NDA govt will bring that development: PM Modi at rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Asansol
- Durgapur
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- NDA
- development
- BJP
- PM Modi
- Bengal
- rally
- urban expansion
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