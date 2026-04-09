Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon 'as soon as possible', reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:19 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon 'as soon as possible', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Lebanon
- Israeli
- Prime Minister
- negotiations
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- tensions
- AP
- relations
ALSO READ
EU MED9 Leaders Demand Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Hosts Israel-Lebanon Negotiations
Wall Street Soars Amid Middle East Talks as Tech Stocks Rebound
Netanyahu Seeks Historic Direct Talks Amid Middle East Turmoil
Global Economy Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict