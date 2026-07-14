Macpherson backs safer building standards after church wall collapse

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has pledged to work closely with the Nazareth Baptist Church and professionals in the built environment to strengthen construction standards after a wall collapsed at the church's Inanda complex in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving 12 people injured.

The Minister visited the site on Tuesday, where he met church elders, assessed the damage and expressed his support for those affected by the incident. Four of the injured remain in hospital, while the others have been treated following the collapse on Monday afternoon.

Macpherson said he was relieved that no lives were lost, describing it as a fortunate outcome given the seriousness of the incident. He also extended his sympathies to the injured and said he planned to visit those still receiving medical treatment to offer his personal support during their recovery.

During discussions with church leaders, the Minister said the Nazareth Baptist Church had welcomed a further investigation by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The findings will help determine what happened before any construction work is allowed to continue at the site.

The visit also formed part of wider consultations around the recently introduced Integrated Social Facilitation Framework, an initiative designed to improve cooperation between government, communities and industry while promoting safer building practices across South Africa. The framework is intended to reduce the risk of structural failures by encouraging stronger oversight, better planning and higher construction standards.

Macpherson said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will work with the church through the Council for the Built Environment to improve construction practices at the Inanda complex and strengthen safety measures that can help prevent similar incidents in future.

He added that protecting lives must remain the highest priority in every construction project, whether it involves public infrastructure, private developments or community facilities. Strengthening compliance with building regulations and encouraging collaboration among engineers, architects, contractors and government agencies will be key to reducing the risk of future building failures.

The Minister said the lessons learned from the Inanda incident should contribute to broader improvements in the country's construction sector. By bringing together government institutions, industry professionals and local communities, South Africa can improve building safety, reinforce public confidence in construction standards and create safer spaces for everyone.

Macpherson concluded by reaffirming the department's commitment to working with all stakeholders to improve regulations, strengthen construction oversight and ensure that buildings across the country meet the standards needed to protect the public.