South Africa steps up anti-corruption drive with arrests and reforms

South Africa is intensifying its fight against corruption through arrests, disciplinary action and institutional reforms, with the Seventh Administration placing accountability at the centre of its efforts to rebuild public confidence in government and law enforcement.

The government's anti-corruption campaign has gathered pace through the work of the Judicial Commission investigating serious allegations of corruption, criminality and the infiltration of law enforcement agencies. Widely known as the Madlanga Commission, the inquiry began public hearings in September 2025 and has already submitted two interim reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The findings emerging from the Commission have highlighted the scale of corruption affecting parts of the country's law enforcement system, reinforcing concerns that graft continues to undermine the rule of law, weaken public institutions and divert resources intended to improve the lives of South Africans.

Government has credited members of the public who came forward with information that enabled the Commission to uncover alleged wrongdoing, saying their willingness to report corruption demonstrates that protecting public institutions requires cooperation between citizens and the state.

Authorities have moved quickly to act on recommendations emerging from the Commission. A South African Police Service Special Task Team, working alongside the National Prosecuting Authority, has launched investigations and taken action against individuals where there is sufficient evidence of alleged misconduct.

So far, 16 people have been arrested, including 12 senior police officials and a company director linked to a health and wellness services tender. At the same time, 18 senior SAPS officials, including members associated with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, have been suspended or issued with suspension notices. Brigadier Rachel Matjeng and Major General Richard Shibiri are among the officials who have been dismissed following disciplinary processes.

The State Security Agency has also begun security screening and lifestyle audits across key divisions of the South African Police Service. The reviews focus on senior officials working in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and Supply Chain Management as part of broader efforts to identify potential risks and strengthen institutional integrity.

Government says these actions reflect a clear commitment to ensuring that public officials are held accountable regardless of their position. Strengthening trust in the criminal justice system remains a priority because it plays a critical role in protecting constitutional democracy and maintaining confidence in public institutions.

Progress is also continuing on the recommendations of the State Capture Commission. Former Member of Parliament Vincent Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this year after being convicted on fraud and corruption charges linked to state capture. His case became the sixth State Capture-related prosecution to end in a guilty verdict, while several other major cases involving the Free State asbestos project, SA Express and Transnet contracts are moving through the courts.

Authorities have also recovered more than R17.1 billion in assets linked to criminal activity, while 62% of the 60 recommendations made by the State Capture Commission have already been addressed. Government says asset recovery is an essential part of ensuring stolen public funds are returned for the benefit of citizens.

The campaign against corruption has reached other areas of government as well. Earlier this year, the Hawks arrested the Director-General of the National Department of Health and two senior officials over allegations involving more than R1 million in unauthorised expenditure during the 2023–24 financial year. The Border Management Authority has also dismissed more than 50 immigration officials implicated in corrupt activities.

Government maintains that eliminating corruption requires stronger prevention systems, effective oversight, ethical leadership and continued public participation. South Africans are encouraged to report suspected corruption through the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701, helping ensure that public resources are protected and used for the benefit of all.