Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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