We leave with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final & best offer. We'll see if Iran accepts it: Vance.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:23 IST
We leave with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final & best offer. We'll see if Iran accepts it: Vance.
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