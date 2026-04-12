Without details of delimitation, other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on women's quota law: Kharge to PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Without details of delimitation, other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on women's quota law: Kharge to PM.
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