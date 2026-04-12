Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: India's Singing Legend Passes Away
Singing legend Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. The iconic Indian singer is renowned for her contributions to the music industry. Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music. The news was confirmed by the doctors treating her.
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The music world mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 owing to multiple organ failures. Known for her melodious voice and rich contributions to Indian music, Asha Bhosle leaves behind a legacy that spans several decades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for unity among political parties to pass the women's reservation law amendments in time for the 2029 elections. He emphasizes the need for these elections to include women's quotas, urging leaders to support this crucial move for gender representation.
Talks between the US and Iran ended without agreement after a 21-hour session in Islamabad, aiming to address the ongoing West Asia conflict. Both nations are under pressure to reach a resolution, as tensions continue to impact the region's stability.
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