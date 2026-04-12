Calling Parliament sitting amid state polls reinforces belief govt hurrying implementation of women's law for political mileage: Kharge to PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:54 IST
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Calling Parliament sitting amid state polls reinforces belief govt hurrying implementation of women's law for political mileage: Kharge to PM.
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