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Calling Parliament sitting amid state polls reinforces belief govt hurrying implementation of women's law for political mileage: Kharge to PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:54 IST
Calling Parliament sitting amid state polls reinforces belief govt hurrying implementation of women's law for political mileage: Kharge to PM.
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  • India

Calling Parliament sitting amid state polls reinforces belief govt hurrying implementation of women's law for political mileage: Kharge to PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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