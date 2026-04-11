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Senior Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Inactivity in West Asia Crisis

Salman Khurshid, a senior Congress leader, criticized the Indian government's passive stance in the ongoing West Asia crisis. He highlighted the missed opportunity to act as a peace ambassador amid the tensions involving the US, Iran, and Israel. Peace talks are crucial, but skepticism remains over potential outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:58 IST
Senior Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Inactivity in West Asia Crisis
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Salman Khurshid, a senior leader of the Congress party, accused the Indian government of failing to fulfill its potential as an 'ambassador of peace' amidst the escalating West Asia crisis. He remarked that the government's passive approach rendered it a mere 'mute spectator' to the tensions in the region.

Khurshid expressed cautious optimism that the ongoing dialogue between the US and Iran in Pakistan might pave the way for peace. However, he warned that unsuccessful negotiations could lead to uncontrolled chaos. He questioned global leadership's readiness to risk war, given widespread opposition from Europe, the US public, and even within Israel itself.

The Congress leader emphasized the need for India to embrace its peace-promoting role, criticizing the current administration's inaction. His comments echoed those of fellow party member Jairam Ramesh, who criticized the government's response to the diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, despite the latter's controversial history, including the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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