Left Menu

Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan End Without Agreement

The recent talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan concluded without reaching a deal. The negotiations, which were aimed at resolving tensions related to Iran's nuclear program, faced challenges due to 'excessive demands' from the US side. Talks included discussing the end of conflicts and lifting sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:34 IST
Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan End Without Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The high-stakes negotiations between Iran and the United States held in Pakistan concluded without reaching a deal, an Iranian official revealed on Sunday. The primary hurdle was deemed to be the 'excessive demands' by the American side, despite consensus on some issues.

US Vice President JD Vance indicated discussions faltered mainly because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. He confirmed the presentation of America's 'final and best offer', which Iran chose not to accept.

The dialogue, mediated by Pakistan, also touched on strategic concerns like the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and regional peace. The talks were the first direct engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking place amidst a fragile ceasefire and recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

TRENDING

1
Rescue from Rajasthan: Missing Arunachal Teen Found

Rescue from Rajasthan: Missing Arunachal Teen Found

 India
2
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections

Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation...

 India
3
Coal India's Bold Move: Shielding Consumers from Rising Costs

Coal India's Bold Move: Shielding Consumers from Rising Costs

 India
4
Hungary Votes: The Rising Challenge to Orban's 16-Year Reign

Hungary Votes: The Rising Challenge to Orban's 16-Year Reign

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026