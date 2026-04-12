Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan End Without Agreement

The high-stakes negotiations between Iran and the United States held in Pakistan concluded without reaching a deal, an Iranian official revealed on Sunday. The primary hurdle was deemed to be the 'excessive demands' by the American side, despite consensus on some issues.

US Vice President JD Vance indicated discussions faltered mainly because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. He confirmed the presentation of America's 'final and best offer', which Iran chose not to accept.

The dialogue, mediated by Pakistan, also touched on strategic concerns like the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and regional peace. The talks were the first direct engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking place amidst a fragile ceasefire and recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran.