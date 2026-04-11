Rising Tensions: 'Love Jihad' Concerns in Congress-Run States
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has raised alarm over escalating 'love jihad' cases in Congress-ruled states, urging the Karnataka government to address this growing issue. Alleging a systematic network behind such incidents, he linked it to deteriorating law and order, exemplified by a Youth Congress leader's murder in Dharwad.
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- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has leveled serious allegations against states governed by the Congress, claiming that 'love jihad' incidents are increasingly frequent in these regions. He urged the Karnataka government to address the issue with urgency, suggesting that a systematic network could be at play.
In a recent incident in Hubballi, claims of 'love jihad' and sexual assault by a gym trainer have surfaced. These allegations have sparked tensions, with Joshi indicating that such events are more prevalent where Congress is in power. He warned against ignoring the problem to prevent public unrest.
Further compounding his concerns, Joshi pointed to the murder of a Youth Congress leader in Dharwad as indicative of deteriorating law and order. He accused the state of corruption and inefficiencies, particularly in police operations, reflecting a broader malaise in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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