Left Menu

Rising Tensions: 'Love Jihad' Concerns in Congress-Run States

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has raised alarm over escalating 'love jihad' cases in Congress-ruled states, urging the Karnataka government to address this growing issue. Alleging a systematic network behind such incidents, he linked it to deteriorating law and order, exemplified by a Youth Congress leader's murder in Dharwad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:48 IST
Rising Tensions: 'Love Jihad' Concerns in Congress-Run States
Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has leveled serious allegations against states governed by the Congress, claiming that 'love jihad' incidents are increasingly frequent in these regions. He urged the Karnataka government to address the issue with urgency, suggesting that a systematic network could be at play.

In a recent incident in Hubballi, claims of 'love jihad' and sexual assault by a gym trainer have surfaced. These allegations have sparked tensions, with Joshi indicating that such events are more prevalent where Congress is in power. He warned against ignoring the problem to prevent public unrest.

Further compounding his concerns, Joshi pointed to the murder of a Youth Congress leader in Dharwad as indicative of deteriorating law and order. He accused the state of corruption and inefficiencies, particularly in police operations, reflecting a broader malaise in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

 India
2
Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

 India
3
Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

 India
4
Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026