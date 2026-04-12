They (BJP) struck Rs 1,000-crore deal to defeat TMC in Bengal: Mamata in apparent reference to AJUP founder Humayun Kabir video.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
They (BJP) struck Rs 1,000-crore deal to defeat TMC in Bengal: Mamata in apparent reference to AJUP founder Humayun Kabir video.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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