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Supreme Court To Review West Bengal's Electoral Roll Freeze

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas regarding the freezing of electoral rolls in West Bengal before the upcoming assembly elections. Concerns include the exclusion of voters and political influence in the process, with the Court also addressing the 'gherao' of judicial officers during the SIR exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:16 IST
Supreme Court To Review West Bengal's Electoral Roll Freeze
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The Supreme Court is poised to address a batch of pleas on Monday concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, amid imminent assembly elections. The hearing, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, follows apprehensions about the exclusion of voters.

On April 10, the apex court agreed to consider new and pending pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to freeze electoral rolls ahead of the polls. The electoral rolls, finalized on April 9, will serve as the definitive ledger for the elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the counting on May 4.

Additionally, the court will review issues concerning the 'gherao' of judicial officers involved in the SIR process in Malda district, tasks taken over by the National Investigation Agency. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has been instructed to form a panel to ensure consistency in handling appeals related to the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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