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High Stakes in Peru: Election Offers No Clear Path Forward

Peruvians vote in a polarized election with over 30 presidential candidates amid a decade of political upheaval. With no clear frontrunner, a likely runoff will decide leadership in a copper-rich nation. Key issues include crime, U.S.-China influence, and distrust in political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:34 IST
High Stakes in Peru: Election Offers No Clear Path Forward
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Peruvians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and Congress members in the first round of voting, featuring more than 30 presidential candidates. Years of political upheaval have drained public confidence in the country's institutions, leaving voters with a sense of disillusionment.

With no candidate expected to secure the required 50% to win outright, a June 7 runoff election is anticipated, prolonging political uncertainty in the world's third-largest copper producer amid rising crime and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. Voting stations open at 0700 local time, with about 27 million eligible voters.

Amid a crowded field of candidates spanning the political spectrum, conservative Keiko Fujimori surfaces as a prominent figure, making her fourth presidential bid. She competes against other notable candidates like former Lima mayor Ricardo Belmont and comedian Carlos Alvarez. Each candidate is vying for votes in a climate dominated by issues of crime and economic ties with China.

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