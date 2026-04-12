Kremlin's Push for Donetsk Control: Unyielding Determination
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian troops still aim to capture 17%-18% of Ukraine's contested Donetsk region. Despite the end of the Orthodox Easter truce, Russian forces will persist in their military efforts in Ukraine, according to Peskov as reported by state news agency TASS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Russian military forces still had a strategic aim: to capture 17%-18% of the contested Donetsk region in Ukraine, according to the TASS state news agency.
The efforts come despite an Orthodox Easter truce, which ended later that day. Peskov emphasized that Russian forces are resolute and will continue their military operations in Ukraine.
The conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, with the Kremlin maintaining its stance on achieving territorial control in the region.
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