On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Russian military forces still had a strategic aim: to capture 17%-18% of the contested Donetsk region in Ukraine, according to the TASS state news agency.

The efforts come despite an Orthodox Easter truce, which ended later that day. Peskov emphasized that Russian forces are resolute and will continue their military operations in Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, with the Kremlin maintaining its stance on achieving territorial control in the region.