The enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is one of the most significant moves in 21st century: PM Modi at a conference of women.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is one of the most significant moves in 21st century: PM Modi at a conference of women.
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