'I did not fear Maintenance of Internal Security Act during Emergency, will I be afraid of Amit Shah?' asks CM Stalin at Ranipet rally.
PTI | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:37 IST
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- India
'I did not fear Maintenance of Internal Security Act during Emergency, will I be afraid of Amit Shah?' asks CM Stalin at Ranipet rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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