Jafrabad: A Village Torn Between Grief and Politics
In West Bengal's Jafrabad, the aftermath of a violent political event continues to haunt the village. The killings of Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan have become central to local politics, symbolizing deeper communal and political tensions influencing the upcoming assembly elections. Safety fears remain prevalent in the community.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of last year's violent clashes over the Waqf law in Murshidabad, Jafrabad, West Bengal remains gripped by fear. The home of the slain Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan, now fortified like a bunker, stands as a stark reminder of the tragedy.
Their deaths have become a focal point of political discourse, transforming the village into a battlefield of narratives. As the assembly elections approach, the tragedy is invoked as both a warning and an accusation, with political parties clashing over safety and communal tensions.
While the BJP criticizes the ruling TMC for minority appeasement, the TMC accuses opponents of exploiting grief for political gain. Amidst this turmoil, the villagers of Jafrabad are left grappling with lingering fear and unresolved tensions as they prepare to vote.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jafrabad
- West Bengal
- politics
- elections
- communal tension
- violence
- BJP
- TMC
- safety
- fear
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