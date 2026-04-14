On April 16, Parliament will reconvene to discuss, hopefully pass constitutional amendment relating to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On April 16, Parliament will reconvene to discuss, hopefully pass constitutional amendment relating to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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