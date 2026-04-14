Next year Haridwar will host Kumbh and we must leave no stone unturned to make the experience a divine and clean one: PM Modi.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Next year Haridwar will host Kumbh and we must leave no stone unturned to make the experience a divine and clean one: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Kumbh
- Haridwar
- PM Modi
- divine
- clean
- experience
- Kumbh Mela
- spiritual
- gathering
- preparation
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