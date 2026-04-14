Youth worried about jobs in Bengal, potato farmers afraid of TMC's syndicates, govt employees have to go to court to claim dues: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:10 IST
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Youth worried about jobs in Bengal, potato farmers afraid of TMC's syndicates, govt employees have to go to court to claim dues: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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