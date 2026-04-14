Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, assures TVK chief Vijay at Tiruppur rally.
PTI | Tiruppur | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:16 IST
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Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, assures TVK chief Vijay at Tiruppur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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