Oslo's Unforgettable Celebration for Norway's Soccer Heroes

In a display of national pride, over 100,000 enthusiastic fans welcomed Norway's soccer team in Oslo despite their recent World Cup quarter-final defeat against England. The celebrations turned the disappointment into a massive show of support as fans filled the grounds of the Royal Palace.

The parade, which began with a water cannon salute, saw the team greet excited crowds lining Oslo’s Karl Johans gate. An audience with King Harald was followed by the team, minus striker Erling Haaland, greeting fans with Crown Prince Haakon leading a celebratory 'Viking row' from the palace steps.

The jubilant events paused momentarily due to low-hanging cables but continued with an open-top bus parade through Oslo. Despite delays, the revelry concluded at City Hall Square, where captain Martin Odegaard expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support both at home and abroad.