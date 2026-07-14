Tension in the Strait: One Dead, Eight Wounded in Tanker Attacks

An attack on two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian missiles resulted in one death and eight injuries, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway. The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the attack and vowed to take necessary defensive actions while international tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 04:46 IST
Tension in the Strait: One Dead, Eight Wounded in Tanker Attacks
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A tragic incident unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz as two Emirati oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles, leading to the death of one Indian crew member and injuring eight others, the UAE Ministry of Defence reported on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the southern lane of the strait within Omani territorial waters. Significant material damage followed as fires erupted on the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, though they were swiftly brought under control. The UAE condemned the act as a 'blatant attack' and asserted its right to respond.

The incident adds to mounting tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. In response, Iran's military command stressed that the U.S. could not control the strait's future, challenging the presence of foreign powers. Amidst these conflicts, the interim U.S.-Iran agreement remains uncertain, jeopardizing critical oil traffic through Hormuz.

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