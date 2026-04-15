Delimitation amendment in Parliament tomorrow is 'massive historic injustice' against Tamil Nadu, southern states, alleges DMK chief Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delimitation amendment in Parliament tomorrow is 'massive historic injustice' against Tamil Nadu, southern states, alleges DMK chief Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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