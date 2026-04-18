'In my mind, I feel how dare these people attack language, culture of TN,' says Rahul attacking RSS-BJP at poll rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:33 IST
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- India
'In my mind, I feel how dare these people attack language, culture of TN,' says Rahul attacking RSS-BJP at poll rally in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- Tamil Nadu
- RSS
- BJP
- culture
- language
- politics
- poll rally
- Rahul speech
- TN heritage
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