BJP-led Centre brought new Bill on Apr 16, said they were trying to pass women's bill, but it was passed in 2023: Rahul Gandhi in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Centre brought new Bill on Apr 16, said they were trying to pass women's bill, but it was passed in 2023: Rahul Gandhi in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- women's bill
- legislation
- India
- politics
- 2023
- bill passage
- women's rights
- government
ALSO READ
Balancing Growth and Green: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for India 2047
Vadhvan Port: Steering Towards India's 13th Major Port
Karnataka CM Advocates for Supreme Court Bench in South India
Smriti Mandhana Sets New T20I Record Amidst India's Defeat in Durban
Women's Bill Defeat: A 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy