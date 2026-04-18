'New AIADMK just a mask; the mask hiding BJP,' alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:56 IST
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'New AIADMK just a mask; the mask hiding BJP,' alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- AIADMK
- BJP
- Rahul Gandhi
- Tamil Nadu
- poll rally
- elections
- politics
- transparency
- Congress
- allegiance
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