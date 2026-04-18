At TN's Ranipet, Cong leader Rahul alleges PM Modi, Shah wanted to change India's electoral map, number of seats each state gets.
PTI | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
At TN's Ranipet, Cong leader Rahul alleges PM Modi, Shah wanted to change India's electoral map, number of seats each state gets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi
- Shah
- electoral map
- India
- Ranipet
- political seats
- Congress
- Prime Minister
- allegation
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