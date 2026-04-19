Left Menu

New Voter Surge in West Bengal: What's the Impact?

West Bengal sees a surge of nearly seven lakh new voters on its electoral rolls. Approximately 3.22 lakh will vote in the first phase of the assembly polls, while 3.88 lakh will participate in the second. Details on age, gender, and application acceptance remain undisclosed by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 08:58 IST
New Voter Surge in West Bengal: What's the Impact?
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal electoral rolls have expanded with the addition of around seven lakh new voters ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Election Commission officials have yet to release a detailed breakdown by age or gender.

According to a senior poll official, about 3.22 lakh of these new voters will participate in the initial phase of elections, while the remaining 3.88 lakh are set to vote in the subsequent round. Specifics regarding first-time voters or the gender composition remain unspecified.

Furthermore, the commission has withheld information on the number of Form-6 applications received or rejected for inclusion in the rolls. Currently, the total electorate stands at 6,82,51,008, subject to potential increases based on tribunal decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

 India
2
Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
3
Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnagar

Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnaga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026