New Voter Surge in West Bengal: What's the Impact?
West Bengal sees a surge of nearly seven lakh new voters on its electoral rolls. Approximately 3.22 lakh will vote in the first phase of the assembly polls, while 3.88 lakh will participate in the second. Details on age, gender, and application acceptance remain undisclosed by the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal electoral rolls have expanded with the addition of around seven lakh new voters ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Election Commission officials have yet to release a detailed breakdown by age or gender.
According to a senior poll official, about 3.22 lakh of these new voters will participate in the initial phase of elections, while the remaining 3.88 lakh are set to vote in the subsequent round. Specifics regarding first-time voters or the gender composition remain unspecified.
Furthermore, the commission has withheld information on the number of Form-6 applications received or rejected for inclusion in the rolls. Currently, the total electorate stands at 6,82,51,008, subject to potential increases based on tribunal decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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