TMC govt treated tribals with continued injustice: Modi at election rally in Jhargram.
PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:19 IST
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TMC govt treated tribals with continued injustice: Modi at election rally in Jhargram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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