Every community, every class, every region of Bengal has taken pledge to oust TMC govt: Modi in Jhargram.
PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Every community, every class, every region of Bengal has taken pledge to oust TMC govt: Modi in Jhargram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Modi
- Jhargram
- TMC government
- pledge
- political change
- communities
- regions
- rally
- discontent
ALSO READ
Radev's Pledge: Bulgaria's Path to Stability Amid Political Chaos
Unyielding Commitment: BJP-NDA's Pledge to Women's Empowerment
SEED Scheme Delivers Record Gains for Denotified and Nomadic Communities
Vice President's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Communities
UK Pledges 'Wide-ranging Military Contribution' to Hormuz Security Mission