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Every community, every class, every region of Bengal has taken pledge to oust TMC govt: Modi in Jhargram.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:31 IST
Every community, every class, every region of Bengal has taken pledge to oust TMC govt: Modi in Jhargram.
  • Country:
  • India

Every community, every class, every region of Bengal has taken pledge to oust TMC govt: Modi in Jhargram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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