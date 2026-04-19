WB: Officials say ED arrests Kolkata businessman Joy Kamdar after searches in alleged criminal syndicate-linked money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:18 IST
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- India
WB: Officials say ED arrests Kolkata businessman Joy Kamdar after searches in alleged criminal syndicate-linked money laundering case.
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