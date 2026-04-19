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Gurugram School Scandal: Principal Arrested in Fake Accreditation Case

The Gurugram Police have arrested the principal of Educrust International School after a scam involving fake CBSE accreditation was uncovered. The principal, Riddhima Kataria, was captured in Gujarat following an FIR by parents of a student denied an admit card. The investigation has led to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:51 IST
Gurugram School Scandal: Principal Arrested in Fake Accreditation Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police have made another arrest in the ongoing investigation into a fraudulent school accreditation case involving Educrust International School. This time, the school's principal, Riddhima Kataria, has been detained in connection with the charges.

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed by parents of a Class 10 student who was unable to take her board exams due to not receiving an admit card. The investigation revealed that the school falsely claimed to be CBSE-accredited up to the 10th grade.

Several other staff members, including the school chairman, were previously arrested in connection to the scam, as they allegedly showed fake accreditation certificates to enroll students in higher classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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