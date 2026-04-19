As many as 18 people killed in massive explosion at TN's firecracker unit: Police.
PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as 18 people killed in massive explosion at TN's firecracker unit: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- firecracker
- explosion
- Tamil Nadu
- tragedy
- safety
- hazard
- fireworks
- factory
- industry
- investigation
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