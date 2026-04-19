Security Boost at Mansar Lake: Ensuring Safety for Tourists
A senior police officer evaluated security at Mansar Lake, a major tourist attraction in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The review involved inspection of deployment, surveillance, and control measures. Police coordination with Village Defence Guards to enhance security was highlighted. This initiative reflects Samba Police's dedication to tourist safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, a senior police officer carried out a comprehensive evaluation of security protocols at Mansar Lake, a significant tourist hotspot in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Anuj Kumar, led the initiative, scrutinizing security setups to guarantee the safety of tourists.
Alongside policing patterns, the officer reviewed the role of Village Defence Guards, emphasizing their collaboration with local police to fortify grassroots security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Samba
- security
- tourism
- Mansar Lake
- police
- VDG
- safety
- inspection
- Jammu
- visitors
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