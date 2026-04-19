Security Boost at Mansar Lake: Ensuring Safety for Tourists

On Sunday, a senior police officer carried out a comprehensive evaluation of security protocols at Mansar Lake, a significant tourist hotspot in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Anuj Kumar, led the initiative, scrutinizing security setups to guarantee the safety of tourists.

Alongside policing patterns, the officer reviewed the role of Village Defence Guards, emphasizing their collaboration with local police to fortify grassroots security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)