Trump says US has forcibly seized Iranian-flagged cargo ship near Strait of Hormuz that tried to pass naval blockade, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 01:03 IST
Trump says US has forcibly seized Iranian-flagged cargo ship near Strait of Hormuz that tried to pass naval blockade, reports AP.
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