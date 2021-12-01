Below normal maximum temperatures likely over most parts of country except some parts of northwest India, most parts of northeast India: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:58 IST
