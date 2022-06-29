Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges NATO allies to deliver more weapons to help his country fight Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges NATO allies to deliver more weapons to help his country fight Russia, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- NATO
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
Pope criticises Russia over cruelty in Ukraine but says war perhaps provoked
Pope criticises Russia over cruelty in Ukraine but says war perhaps provoked