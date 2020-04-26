Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odia dramatist Bijay Mishra dies at 83

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:27 IST
Odia dramatist Bijay Mishra dies at 83

Eminent Odia dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra died at a hospital here on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Mishra, who was ailing for quite some time and undergoing treatment, breathed his last at a private hospital, family sources said. Regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern theatre movement in Odisha and playwright in the Odia film industry, Mishra was a recipient of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards.

Recipient of many awards, he was also honoured with the prestigious Jayadev Award for his lifetime contribution to the Odia film industry during the Odisha State Film Awards last year. A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief at the death of the renowned dramatist.

Late Sri Mishra was a leading dramatist of the contemporary times. His contribution to Odia literature and Odia film industry is immense, the Chief Minister said in a message while conveying deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of Mishra and said his contribution to the field of Odia literature and theatre is incomparable.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said Mishra, who hailed from his constituency Balasore, has made everyone proud through his work. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda mourned the demise of Mishra and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family. Passing away of Mishra is an irreparable loss to Odia literary fraternity and film industry, Panda said.

State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said Mishras demise has caused an irreparable loss for Odia theatre and literature. Some works of Mishra, who began as a playwright in 1960, have been translated to several other Indian languages.

PTI SKN SOM SOM.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'JUGi' a free agent after leaving North

Jakob JUGi Hansen has left North and is a Counter-Strike Global Offensive free agent. He announced his move on Twitter on Sunday.I would like to thank North for the time and for the opportunity they gave me. Lots of ups and downs, but also ...

Mixed response in Delhi to relaxation on opening standalone shops

For the first time in over a month, Akash opened his tea stall in Laxmi Nagar on Sunday with a soft smile and a hope of getting business back on track, as the Delhi government ordered the implementation of the Union Home Ministrys guideline...

150 students stranded in Kota to reach Punjab tomorrow: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday informed that 150 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota due to the lockdown are on their way to Punjab. Happy to share with you all that150 students from Kota are on their way to Punjab in 7 b...

Chile to push ahead with coronavirus 'release certificates' despite WHO warning

Chile will push ahead with previously announced release certificates for recovered COVID-19 patients despite a World Health Organization warning that there was no evidence they are protected from a second coronavirus infection.Paula Daza, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020