Odia dramatist Bijay Mishra dies at 83

Eminent Odia dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra died at a hospital here on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Mishra, who was ailing for quite some time and undergoing treatment, breathed his last at a private hospital, family sources said. Regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern theatre movement in Odisha and playwright in the Odia film industry, Mishra was a recipient of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards.

Recipient of many awards, he was also honoured with the prestigious Jayadev Award for his lifetime contribution to the Odia film industry during the Odisha State Film Awards last year. A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief at the death of the renowned dramatist.

Late Sri Mishra was a leading dramatist of the contemporary times. His contribution to Odia literature and Odia film industry is immense, the Chief Minister said in a message while conveying deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of Mishra and said his contribution to the field of Odia literature and theatre is incomparable.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said Mishra, who hailed from his constituency Balasore, has made everyone proud through his work. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda mourned the demise of Mishra and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family. Passing away of Mishra is an irreparable loss to Odia literary fraternity and film industry, Panda said.

State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said Mishras demise has caused an irreparable loss for Odia theatre and literature. Some works of Mishra, who began as a playwright in 1960, have been translated to several other Indian languages.

