Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrfan: Hometown friends recall an actor without airs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:36 IST
Irrfan: Hometown friends recall an actor without airs

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death has left his friends stunned in Jaipur, the city where he spent his childhood and was bitten by the acting bug. Haidar Ali Zaidi, a friend from schooldays, recalled how Khan idolised Mithun Chakraborty, telling him that he wanted a haircut like that of the star. The two went on to join Rajasthan University.

“In university days, our departments were different but we would to sit together near the university swimming pool. Some theatre students used to perform there and seeing them, Irrfan himself plunged into theatre and later emerged as an amazing actor, which we have unfortunately lost today,” he said. Irrfan Khan, 54, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. The actor was fighting a rare form of cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2018.

“We spent our school, college and university life together. He took a different path and I joined the civil services, but our friendship continued,” Zaidi said. “Whenever we met in Jaipur, we roamed the streets where we spent our childhood days and would go to our favourite paanwala,” he said.

“He became a big actor. Yet he was very down to earth, simple and sincere and there was not one change in his attitude,” said Zaidi, who is now Bharatpur’s Superintendent of Police. Ravi Chaturvedi, who taught drama at Rajasthan University but met Irrfan Khan earlier, remembered his commitment towards acting.

“It was around 1980-81 when Irrfan got introduced to me. That young boy with extraordinary intensity had a strong desire to become a professional actor. “He was desperate for admission to the National School of Drama,” Chaturvedi said.

He also recalled that Khan, who lived then in the walled city’s Subhash Chowk area, was fond of flying kites. Chaturvedi, who now runs his own theatre group, said the actor’s father died after he joined NSD.

Khan struggled for years – in Jaipur, at NSD and then in Mumbai – before achieving success, he said. He described Khan as a simple person whose behaviour did not change with success.

A couple of years ago, Khan told Chaturvedi that he wanted to do something for theatre students in Jaipur. But then he fell ill. Sabir Khan, who also did theatre in the 1980s, said the actor never changed after he tasted success.

“He loved to interact with theatre and drama students for hours. He often visited my theatre group and gave tips to students. He was such an amazing actor,” he said. Singer Ila Arun, who too hails from Jaipur, said Irrfan Khan was an extraordinary man. “He was a man with a simple face and intensity in the eyes. We have all seen that he had a fighter inside him. His demise is an irreparable loss,” she said.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases rise to 106

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the states Jamtara district on Wednesday. The patient had returned from West Bengal. Total two cases reported in Jamtara and 106 cases in Jharkhand, till date, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State...

Lebanon's Salameh sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM's attack

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...

Textile players to witness substantial fall in topline, operating profits: Ind-Ra

The textile players are expected to record a substantial fall in their topline and operating profits due to weak export as well as domestic demand in the first half of the financial year, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra said on Wednesday....

CBI custody of Wadhawan brothers extended till May 1 in Yes Bank case

The CBI custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan was extended till May 1 in connection with the Yes Bank scam case by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Earlier, the special CBI court had sent the two to CBI custody till Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020