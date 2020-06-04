Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life's greatest lessons from 4 unlikely friends!

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:29 IST
Life's greatest lessons from 4 unlikely friends!

What happens when a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse meet? They converse and teach each other some of life's greatest lessons. Charlie Mackesy, who began as a cartoonist and book illustrator before being taken on by galleries, through his book "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" tells about his four unlikely friends.

"The book is for everyone, whether you are 80 or eight. You can dip into anywhere, anytime. Start in the middle, if you like. Scribble on it, crease the corners and leave it well thumbed," he says. The boy is lonely when the mole first surfaces. They spend time together gazing into the wild.

"I think the wild is a bit like life-frightening sometimes but beautiful," says Mackesy, who has lived and painted in South Africa, Southern Africa, and America. In their wanderings they meet the fox.

"It's never going to be easy meeting a fox if you're a mole. The boy is full of questions, the mole is greedy for cake. The fox is mainly silent and wary because he's been hurt by life," the author says. "The horse is the biggest thing they have ever encountered, and also the gentlest. Their adventures happen in springtime where one moment snow is falling and the sun shines the next, which is also a bit like life - it can turn on a sixpence," he says.

Mackesy hopes his book, brought out by Penguin Random House India in a digital format, encourages readers to live courageously with more kindness for themselves and for others..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

No discussion on India-China border issue during Indo-Australian virtual summit: MEA

There was no discussion on India-China border issue during the Indo-Australian first virtual summit, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. There was no discussion on China in the virtual summit between India and Austra...

In the highest single day spike, Kerala reports 94 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 1,588 and fatalities to 14: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the highest single day spike, Kerala reports 94 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 1,588 and fatalities to 14 CM Pinarayi Vijayan....

1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs

Nearly 1.9 million people applied for US unemployment benefits last week, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the loss of jobs. The diminishing pace s...

NSE hit by technical glitch

The National Stock Exchange NSE was hit by a technical glitch on Thursday as its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the bourse, according to stock brokers. Stock brokers said bank Nifty index option pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020