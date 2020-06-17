Left Menu
Actor's suicide: police question casting director

The Mumbai police on Wednesday recorded a statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said. The actor allegedly took his own life inside his apartment here on June 14. His father K K Singh told police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Sushant's depression, a police official had said earlier on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:42 IST
The Mumbai police on Wednesday recorded a statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said. Chhabra, who was casting director for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che and D-Day, was called by Bandra Police this afternoon, an official said.

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput's depression, he said. Chhabra was among the actor's close friends.

So far the police have recorded statements of more than 10 persons including Sushant's family members. The actor allegedly took his own life inside his apartment here on June 14.

His father K K Singh told police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Sushant's depression, a police official had said earlier on Wednesday. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

