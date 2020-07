Gangster from UP held in MP's Shahdol district

Mohammad Akthar alias Balam, alleged associate of Uttar Pradesh-based gangster Ateeq Ahmed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the police said on Friday. Balam, known as a `sharp-shooter', was arrested from a house in Sohagpur area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla said.

A country-made pistol and two cartridges were also recovered from his possession and he was booked under the Arms Act, said Shukla. Balam was a key member of the Ateeq Ahmed gang and Prayagraj police were informed about his arrest, he added.